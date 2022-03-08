Biden to sign executive order on crypto this week

Biden to sign executive order on cryptocurrencies this week

The White House last year said it was considering a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market to combat the growing threat of ransomware

  Mar 08 2022
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 04:44 ist
US President Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign a long-awaited executive order this week on cryptocurrencies, possibly on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The White House last year said it was considering a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrime.

The move comes amid heightened concern about the potential use of cryptocurrencies by Russia and Russian elites to circumvent Western sanctions that have cut Russia off from large portions of the global economy.

