Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

  Jun 02 2023
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 05:19 ist
President Joe Biden speaks to the cadets, their families and guests during his commencement address on June 1, 2023 at Falcon Stadium on the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event featured the graduation of 921 Air Force cadets. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday.

The 80-year-old U.S. president quickly got up on one knee helped by three people and walked back to his seat unassisted.

As Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate what he tripped over.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt said on Twitter that Biden was fine. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," he explained.

The fall came after Biden delivered a commencement address to a flag-waving audience where he warned graduates they will enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.

Biden is running for re-election in 2024. Doctors

declared

him healthy and fit for duty after a physical examination in February.

