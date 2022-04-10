Biden wants India to oppose Russian war, says White House

The White House said President Joe Biden will press Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion. Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the leaders plan a virtual meeting on Monday.
India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.”
Also Read | Modi, Biden to hold virtual talks on Monday as India, US try to narrow differences on Russia
India abstained when the UN General Assembly voted on Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations of war crimes.
India continues to purchase Russian energy despite Western pressure to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. And the US has considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defence systems.
Psaki's statement says Biden will discuss how Russia's war against Ukraine is destabilizing the global food supply and commodity markets, and the need to strengthen the global economy while ”upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity."
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts
Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis
Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet
Space boosting design ideas for a living room
217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India
Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave
Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos
How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts