Blast near Kabul university kills two, injures 10

Blast near Kabul university kills two, injures 10

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jul 19 2019, 09:32am ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2019, 10:27am ist
This is the fourth blast in Kabul in the past two months (AP/PTI File Photo)

Police and health officials say a powerful bomb has exploded outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital, killing two people and injuring another 10.

Kabul Police chief spokesman Ferdous Faramarz says two vehicles are ablaze following Friday's early morning explosion. It isn't immediately clear if the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or remotely detonated.

The university compound houses several hostels where many students stay over the summer, attending classes and conducting research. The university is co-educational.

Traffic was light in the area because Friday is a weekly holiday in Afghanistan.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate are active in Kabul.

Afghanistan
Explosion
Comments (+)
 