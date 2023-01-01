Blast outside Kabul's military airport: Ministry

Blast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties feared: Interior ministry spokesman

'Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,' spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jan 01 2023, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 12:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said.

"Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way. 

