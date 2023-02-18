Body of footballer Atsu found in rubble Turkey quake

Body of Ghana footballer Christian Atsu found in Turkey quake rubble

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries

AFP
AFP, Hatay, Turkey,
  Feb 18 2023, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 14:15 ist
Christian Atsu. Credit: Reuters Photo

The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkey, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

Read | Turkey quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station

His manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

"We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet told DHA.

Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

Search and rescue workers found Atsu's body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.

Turkish police arrested the building's contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake
World news
Football
Sports News

