Bomb blast in Pakistan kills one person, injures eight

A powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding eight others, police said.

The blast took place in Turbat and a number of vehicles were damaged in the attack.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat and killed one person and injuring eight others, a senior police official said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

"A number of vehicles have also been damaged in the blast," he said.

It was yet to be ascertained who was the target of the blast, but all the injured were civilians, police said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani condemned the attack, saying "anti-state elements will not be allowed to succeed".

Militants and separatists belonging to the banned outfits have stepped up terror attacks in Balochistan in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, three soldiers were killed and eight others injured when they were ambushed by terrorists in the Panjgur district of the province.

On June 29, the banned separatist group, the Baluchistan Liberation Army, also carried out a failed terror attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi in which four militants were killed on the spot by security forces. Four security guards, a police sub-inspector and two civilians also lost their lives in the attack.

In May, seven soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in the Mach and Kech areas.