Two killed in Ukraine school bombing, more feared dead

Bombing of school in Ukraine kills two, dozens more feared dead

Thirty people have been rescued

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 08 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 12:04 ist
Emergency crew tend to a fire near a burning debris, after a school building was hit as a result of shelling, in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and the 60 who remain under the debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

Separately, Gaidai said that according to preliminary information, shelling in the village of Shypilovo destroyed a house and 11 people remained under the building's debris.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Russia.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
World news
Russia

What's Brewing

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

My teen had depression. This is our story

My teen had depression. This is our story

The spell of food

The spell of food

Celebration of intricacy

Celebration of intricacy

The Kabuliwala still bears gifts...

The Kabuliwala still bears gifts...

DH Toon | Enough! Stop pitting one against the other

DH Toon | Enough! Stop pitting one against the other

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

 