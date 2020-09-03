Brazil's Covid-19 cases rise close to 4 million

Brazil's Covid-19 cases rise close to 4 million; death toll at 1,23,780

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • Sep 03 2020, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 08:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazil reported 46,934 new cases of the coronavirus and 1,184 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered 3,997,865 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll for Covid-19 has risen to 123,780, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States. 

Brazil
COVID-19
Coronavirus

