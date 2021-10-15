Queen Elizabeth is irritated with leaders — Here's why

Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change

The queen, is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 15 2021, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 12:39 ist
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been overheard saying that she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but then do very little or nothing to address the crisis.

The queen, who is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow, said she still did not know who was coming.

"Extraordinary isn’t it. I’ve been hearing all about Cop," the 95-year-old monarch told Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the wife of her son, Charles, Prince of Wales and the presiding officer of the Welsh assembly. "Still don’t know who is coming..."

"We only know about people who are not coming... It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do," Elizabeth said in a conversation picked up by a microphone.

