<p>Bengaluru: One-third of bone marrow transplants in Bengaluru were performed on children, highlighting gaps in screening, genetic counselling and treatment affordability.</p>.<p>Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology opened its bone marrow transplant wing in 2022 and has conducted 133 transplants, with 44 paediatric patients.</p>.<p>Dr Vasundhara Kailasnath, Associate Professor, Bone Marrow Transplant at the hospital, told DH: "As many as 44 cases among children are significant. Cancer and other genetic issues are now leading reasons for paediatric transplants."</p>.<p>Private hospitals report that 30-33% of transplants are performed on children with thalassaemia, relapsed leukaemia and aplastic anaemia.</p>.<p>Dr Rasmi Palassery, Consultant Medical Oncologist and BMT Physician, said: "There has been a significant increase in cases since 2021. We did about 10 transplants a year earlier; now we do over 15. Paediatric transplants have crossed 40% in recent years."</p>.Paediatric bone marrow transplant performed on teen suffering from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.<p>On the current system of screening, genetic counselling and donor registry, Dr Rasmi said: "There is progress in preventing inherited disorders that require bone marrow transplant, but significant gaps remain. Mandatory carrier screening and prenatal diagnosis are important."</p>.<p>Genetic counselling helps people and families at risk of genetic disorders understand their condition.</p>.<p>Dr Prerana Nesargi, Consultant Paediatric Oncologist, Haematologist and BMT Physician, said: "Genetic counselling is accessible only to a section of society. In future, more genetic screening and counselling, along with prenatal screening, can help reduce transplants."</p>.<p>Doctors note that bone marrow procedures remain expensive, forcing many people to forgo transplant. Even at state-run hospitals, patients require about Rs 6 lakh for the procedure.</p>.<p>Dr Raghuram CP, Senior Consultant, Paediatric, Haematology, Oncology and BMT, said: "We help with funding from foundations, crowdsourcing and CSR funds. Still, some patients cannot proceed due to cost or insurance reasons."</p>.<p>Doctors also called for more public awareness on bone marrow donation.</p>