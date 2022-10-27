UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won't attend COP27 summit

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

Sunak looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore the Tory party's credibility

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 27 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 22:04 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: AFP Photo/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pulled out of attending the COP27 climate summit which begins in Egypt next month to focus on domestic issues, his office said on Thursday.

Sunak became prime minister on Monday, and has delayed an autumn fiscal statement to November 17 as he looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore credibility damaged in the short tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.

"The Prime Minister is not expected to attend the summit in Egypt due to other pressing domestic commitments, including preparations for the autumn statement," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP President Alok Sharma."

