Bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus: Report

Bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside: Report

Security incidents have been on the rise around Damascus and other parts of Syria controlled by the government

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 18 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded on Thursday when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside, local outlet Sham FM said.

It represents one of the deadliest attacks in months against Syrian government troops not on an active front line. Bus attacks in particular have been on the rise, including in the Damascus countryside.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's attack and no comment from Syrian authorities.

Also Read | TikTok profiting from Syrian donation request videos: Report

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that counts casualties and covers military developments in the 11-year-old conflict, said that 17 soldiers were killed in the blast.

A decade of conflict in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left the country fractured. Syrian government troops have managed to recapture much of the territory they had lost to opposition fighters.

Security incidents have been on the rise around Damascus and other parts of Syria controlled by the government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Syria
Terrorism
Crimes
World news

What's Brewing

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

This is life in the metaverse

This is life in the metaverse

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

 