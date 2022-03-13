Bus carrying dozens of Ukrainians overturns in Italy, one dead, several injured

A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured, firefighters said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeastern coast. Pictures posted by the firefighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.
Rescue operations are still underway, firefighters said.
