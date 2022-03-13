Bus with Ukrainians overturns in Italy, one dead

Bus carrying dozens of Ukrainians overturns in Italy, one dead, several injured

The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeastern coast

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Mar 13 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 15:17 ist
Firefighters work at the scene of an accident where a bus crashed while carrying Ukrainian citizens in Forli. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured, firefighters said on Sunday.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeastern coast. Pictures posted by the firefighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.

Rescue operations are still underway, firefighters said.

