O'Toole concedes defeat after PM Trudeau wins 3rd term

Canada's main opposition party concedes defeat after PM Trudeau wins third term

Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O'Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him

Reuters
Reuters, Ottawa,
  • Sep 21 2021, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 14:15 ist
Erin O'Toole, the leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party. Credit: AFP Photo

Erin O'Toole, the leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals from securing a third term.

Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O'Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him. TV networks predicted the Liberals won a minority government.

As of 12:40 a.m. (0440 GMT), the Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 of 338 seats, while the Liberals were on 157.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Justin Trudeau
World news
World Politics
Canada
Election

What's Brewing

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Doctors refuse to perform abortions in Spain

Doctors refuse to perform abortions in Spain

Did you know Kareena was to act in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar..'?

Did you know Kareena was to act in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar..'?

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

 