Children at lower risk from Covid, vaccines should go to poor nations, says WHO

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Nov 24 2021, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 20:01 ist
World Health Organization. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

As children and adolescents are at lower risk of severe Covid-19 disease, countries should prioritise sharing vaccine doses with the COVAX programme to bring urgently needed supplies to poorer countries, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

Some rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis have been reported in younger men who received mRNA vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - but these were generally mild and responded to treatment, it said in a statement.

"As many parts of the world face extreme vaccine shortages, countries with high coverage in at-risk populations should prioritise global sharing of Covid-19 vaccines before vaccinating children, adolescents," the WHO said.

