Children at lower risk from Covid, vaccines should go to poor nations, says WHO

As children and adolescents are at lower risk of severe Covid-19 disease, countries should prioritise sharing vaccine doses with the COVAX programme to bring urgently needed supplies to poorer countries, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.
Some rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis have been reported in younger men who received mRNA vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - but these were generally mild and responded to treatment, it said in a statement.
"As many parts of the world face extreme vaccine shortages, countries with high coverage in at-risk populations should prioritise global sharing of Covid-19 vaccines before vaccinating children, adolescents," the WHO said.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China
Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history
Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines
'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?
Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur
How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt
DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs
Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains