China gives Winter Olympics torch to PLA trooper injured in Galwan Valley clash with India

China on Wednesday used the torch relay ahead of the Winter Olympics to make yet another attempt to glorify and seek legitimacy for its unilateral actions to change the status quo along the disputed boundary with India.

It chose a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) commander — who was injured in the June 15, 2020 clash with Indian Army personnel at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh — as one of the bearers of the ceremonial torch.

India had, in fact, extended support to Beijing to host the sporting event. Delhi did not join the United States and some other western nations in the diplomatic boycott of the event. China, however, still needled India.

Qi Fabao, a regimental commander of the PLA, participated in the torch relay in Beijing on Wednesday. He had suffered a head injury in the face-off at Galwan Valley on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto boundary between the two nations.

The Global Times, a media outlet affiliated to the Communist Party of China (CPC), published a report about the commander’s participation. It also published a picture of him taking over the torch from short-track speed skater, Wang Meng, at the Winter Olympic Park.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will commence on Friday and continue till February 20.

The US was joined by Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom in a diplomatic boycott of the event, protesting against human rights violations by China, including in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. They sent their athletes to take part in the games, but decided that no dignitary or senior official would be present during the event.

India, on November 26, joined Russia in extending support to China to host the Winter Olympics. India’s alpine skier Arif Khan is the lone athlete from the country to participate in the sporting event, but no dignitary of the Government of India will attend the inaugural or closing ceremonies. New Delhi, however, did not call it a diplomatic boycott, unlike US or Australia.

The Indian Army lost 20 soldiers in the clash with the PLA in Galwan Valley. Four Chinese PLA personnel were also killed.

