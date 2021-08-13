China denies not cooperating on Covid origin tracing

China says it does not reject cooperation on Covid-19 origin tracing

China is continuing to conduct "follow-up and supplementary" research into the origins

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 13 2021, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 12:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China has never rejected cooperation on tracing the origins of Covid-19 but rejects the politicization of such a search, state media quoted the country's vice foreign minister as saying.

China is continuing to conduct "follow-up and supplementary" research into the origins of the novel coronavirus as specified in a joint report with the World Health Organization (WHO) released earlier this year, said Ma Zhaoxu, according to Xinhua.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The WHO on Thursday called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and "to depoliticize the situation."

China
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus
WHO

