China says it will not follow WHO's suggested plan on Covid origin study

China to not follow WHO's plan on Covid origin study

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 22 2021, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 09:46 ist
The Wuhan Institute of Virology where Covid-19 is suspected to have been originated. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China will not follow the suggested plan from the World Health Organization on the second phase of Covid-19 origins study as it contains language that does not respect science, vice head of the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday.

China opposes politicising the origins study, Vice Minister of NHC Zeng Yixin told a press conference.

