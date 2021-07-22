China says it will not follow WHO's suggested plan on Covid origin study

China will not follow the suggested plan from the World Health Organization on the second phase of Covid-19 origins study as it contains language that does not respect science, vice head of the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday.
China opposes politicising the origins study, Vice Minister of NHC Zeng Yixin told a press conference.
