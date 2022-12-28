China to drop Covid tests for inbound travellers

China to drop Covid tests for inbound travellers from Jan 8

PCR checks for imported chilled and frozen foods will also be dropped, China's General Administration of Customs said

Reuters
  • Dec 28 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 15:43 ist
Relatives wait outside a funeral home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 28, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

China will drop a requirement for inbound travellers to take Covid-19 PCR tests starting from Jan 8, 2023, customs authorities said on Wednesday.

Also Read — Chinese hospitals, funeral homes 'extremely busy' as Covid spreads unchecked

China's management of Covid-19 is set to be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the top-level Category A from January 8, the health authority said on Monday.

