China vows 'punishment' over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China vows 'punishment' over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

AFP
AFP, Phnom Penh,
  • Aug 03 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 14:29 ist
Visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waves to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei. Credit: AFP Photo

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed Wednesday to punish those who offend Beijing, state media reported, as the country seethes over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

"This is a complete farce. The United States is violating China's sovereignty under the guise of so-called 'democracy'... those who offend China will be punished," Wang said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh.

Nancy Pelosi
Taiwan
China
World news
United States

