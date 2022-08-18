China warns US against pursuing trade talks with Taiwan

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China will take resolute measures to defend its territorial integrity and urges the United States not to make a wrong judgement, after Washington and Taipei agreed to initiate trade talks.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip
Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank
DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free
Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use
Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains
UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales