China warns US against pursuing trade talks with Taiwan

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 18 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 13:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China will take resolute measures to defend its territorial integrity and urges the United States not to make a wrong judgement, after Washington and Taipei agreed to initiate trade talks. 

China
United States
World news
World Politics
Taiwan

