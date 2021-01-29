China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from Sunday

China will not recognise UK passport for HK residents

Britain is offering refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 29 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 14:47 ist
China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31.

