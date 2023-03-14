China's behaviour in recent years 'concerning': Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday China's behaviour in the past few years had been "concerning," adding that the world's second-largest economy's values were different to those of the United Kingdom.
"I think it's just clear that it (China) represents a systemic challenge to our world order, it's a country with fundamentally different values to ours and its behaviour in the past few years has been concerning," Sunak told Sky News during his trip to the United States on Monday.
Also Read | PM Rishi Sunak hikes UK’s defence spending on US tour
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal
Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises
Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur
India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time
Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'
SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral