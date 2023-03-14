China's behaviour in recent years 'concerning': Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday China's behaviour in the past few years had been "concerning," adding that the world's second-largest economy's values were different to those of the United Kingdom.

"I think it's just clear that it (China) represents a systemic challenge to our world order, it's a country with fundamentally different values to ours and its behaviour in the past few years has been concerning," Sunak told Sky News during his trip to the United States on Monday.

