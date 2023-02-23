China's Covid epidemic 'basically' ended, but not fully over

China's Covid epidemic 'basically' ended, but not fully

Last week, China's top leaders declared a 'decisive victory' over Covid, claiming the world's lowest fatality rate

Reuters
Beijing,
  Feb 23 2023
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 14:25 ist
The country strengthened its healthcare system in anticipation of the virus spreading to rural areas. Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Health authorities in China said on Thursday the country's Covid-19 epidemic has "basically" ended, but it is not completely over as it found seven imported cases of the highly-transmissible XBB.1.5 variant since January 8.

Officials, speaking at a news event with several departments attending, said China's "major decisive victory" over Covid has set an example for populous nations in prevention and control.

Last week, China's top leaders declared a "decisive victory" over Covid, claiming the world's lowest fatality rate, although experts questioned data as the virus surged across the country recently after largely being kept at bay for three years.

The country strengthened its healthcare system in anticipation of the virus spreading to rural areas. Officials said at the press briefing on Thursday that critical care beds had expanded to 404,000 from 198,000.

Health officials and experts were also monitoring the XBB.1.5 sub-variant of Omicron for months. On January 4, data had showed no new variant was found in the country.

Officials said on Thursday one local case of the variant was linked with an imported case on February 3. 

China
Covid-19
World news

