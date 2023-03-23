China says US warship illegally enters South China Sea

China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

Tension between the United States and China has been growing in the area

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 23 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 12:26 ist
The USS Milius. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's military said on Thursday it monitored and drove away a US destroyer that had illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

In a statement, the military said without the approval of the government, the guided-missile destroyer Milius illegally intruded into China's territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway.

Also Read: India slams China for militarisation of South China Sea

"The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command.

Tension between the United States and China has been growing in the area.

The United States has been shoring up alliances in the Asia-Pacific seeking to counter China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing seeks to advance its territorial claims. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
China
World news
South China Sea

Related videos

What's Brewing

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 