China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

China's military said on Thursday it monitored and drove away a US destroyer that had illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.
In a statement, the military said without the approval of the government, the guided-missile destroyer Milius illegally intruded into China's territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway.
Also Read: India slams China for militarisation of South China Sea
"The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command.
Tension between the United States and China has been growing in the area.
The United States has been shoring up alliances in the Asia-Pacific seeking to counter China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing seeks to advance its territorial claims.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit
DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets
Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief
Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien
OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles
US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes