China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets Putin

China's top diplomat meets Putin, pledges to extend cooperation

Wang said China is willing to work with Russia to deepen political trust

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Feb 22 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 21:27 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, and pledged to strenghthen cooperation between the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

China is willing to work with Russia to deepen political trust, extend pragmatic cooperation, and play a constructive role for both countries in promoting world peace and development, Wang told Putin.

