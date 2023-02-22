China's top diplomat meets Putin, pledges to extend cooperation

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, and pledged to strenghthen cooperation between the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
China is willing to work with Russia to deepen political trust, extend pragmatic cooperation, and play a constructive role for both countries in promoting world peace and development, Wang told Putin.
