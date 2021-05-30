Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • May 30 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 09:29 ist
The Long March-7 Y3 rocket carrying the automated cargo resupply spacecraft Tianzhou-2 as one of the missions to complete China's space station, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China. Credit: Reuters Photo

An automated spacecraft docked with China's new space station carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.

Tianzhou-2 spacecraft reached the Tianhe station eight hours after blasting off from Hainan, an island in the South China Sea, China Manned Space said. It carried space suits, living supplies and equipment and fuel for the station.

Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest orbital station launched by China's increasingly ambition space program.

The station's core module was launched April 29. The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew.

China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled. There was no indication about what would happen to the rocket from Saturday's launch.

Beijing doesn't participate in the International Space Station, largely due to US objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program's secrecy and its military connections.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Space

What's Brewing

Covid-19 outbreak hits health system in Myanmar

Covid-19 outbreak hits health system in Myanmar

DH Toon | 7 years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

DH Toon | 7 years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

Chelsea win Champions League for the second time

Chelsea win Champions League for the second time

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

 