Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Corsets and cargo pants: Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Models wore latex leggings, loose pinstripe trousers or luxury cargo pants

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • Feb 26 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 15:50 ist
Versace presents Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during the Milan Fashion Week. Credit: Reuters Photo

Italian fashion house Versace offered roomy cargo pants and corset dresses at its Milan Fashion Week show, presenting an autumn/winter collection that played with contrasts.

Designer Donatella Versace opened the show on Friday night with a sharp black trouser suit, before swiftly introducing satin corsets in purple, lime, pink, cream or checked worn as tops or adorning tight-fitting dresses as bodices.

Sometimes even puffer jackets bore the shape.

Models wore latex leggings, loose pinstripe trousers or luxury cargo pants. There was also an array of mini skirts, printed T-shirts and sparkly colourful chain tops. Large checked prints adorned jackets and skirts.

“Seen, unseen; mystery, discovery; constrained, unleashed. This collection is built on contrast and tension - like an elastic band pulled tight and about to snap-back with a build-up of energy," Donatella Versace said of the line.

"That feeling is just irresistible to me. It opens new possibilities and makes things happen."

Versace also peppered the line with denim, presenting wide-leg jeans and mini skirts.

Milan Fashion Week, which follows autumn/winter 2022 events in New York and London, wraps up on Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

fashion
Milan
World news

What's Brewing

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Darling Krishna is here to stay

In search of ‘Kali’

In search of ‘Kali’

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

 