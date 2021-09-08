'20% of people in poor nations to get jabs by year-end'

Covax eyes vaccines for 20% of people in poor nations by year-end

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Sep 08 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 19:12 ist

The vaccine-sharing facility Covax said Wednesday it should be able to provide Covid-19 jabs to no more than 20 per cent of people in poorer countries this year, far fewer than anticipated.

"Today, Covax's ability to protect the most vulnerable people in the world continues to be hampered by export bans, the prioritisation of bilateral deals by manufacturers and countries, ongoing challenges in scaling up production by some key producers, and delays in filing for regulatory approval," Covax's backers, including the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance, said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

covax
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 