Covid-19: Kuwait allows travel to and from country starting August 1

Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting August 1, the government communication centre tweeted on early Thursday, citing a cabinet decision.

The decision excludes residents coming from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Nepal.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Last month, Kuwait announced it would partially resume commercial flights from August, but does not expect to reach full capacity until a year later, as its aviation sector gradually recovers from a suspension sparked by the Covid-19 crisis.