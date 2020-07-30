Kuwait allows travel to and from country starting Aug 1

Covid-19: Kuwait allows travel to and from country starting August 1

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Jul 30 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 08:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting August 1, the government communication centre tweeted on early Thursday, citing a cabinet decision.

The decision excludes residents coming from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Nepal.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Last month, Kuwait announced it would partially resume commercial flights from August, but does not expect to reach full capacity until a year later, as its aviation sector gradually recovers from a suspension sparked by the Covid-19 crisis. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kuwait
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

Did glitch help Amazon escape early questions?

Did glitch help Amazon escape early questions?

Madonna post blocked by Inst for false Covid-19 video

Madonna post blocked by Inst for false Covid-19 video

 