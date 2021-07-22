Covid app tells 6L people to isolate in England, Wales

Covid app tells over 6 lakh people to isolate in England, Wales

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 22 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 16:03 ist
Police and anti-vaccination protesters clash during a demonstration in Parliament Square, London, after the final legal restrictions were lifted in England, Monday July 19, 2021. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Almost 6,20,000 people in England and Wales were told to isolate by the health service Covid app after they came into contact with someone with the virus in the week up to July 14, official data shows.

The official data showed that 6,18,903 people had received an alert from the contact tracing app. According to the data, 6,07,486 alerts were sent to people in England.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Businesses across nearly all sectors have warned that they are struggling to maintain their operations when so many staff are having to isolate themselves at home.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

England
Wales
Covid-19
World news
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

 