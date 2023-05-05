Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO

The announcement is a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 05 2023, 19:01 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 19:03 ist
Representative image. Credit:: Reuters Photo

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.

World news
WHO
World Health Organisation
Coronavirus
Covid-19

