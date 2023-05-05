Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
