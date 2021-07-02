'Dangerous period' with Delta variant, says WHO

The head of the World Health Organisation says the world is in “a very dangerous period” of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting the more contagious delta variant is identified in nearly 100 countries.

At a press briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the delta variant, first found in India, is continuing to evolve and mutate, and it is becoming the predominant Covid-19 virus in many countries.

“I have already urged leaders across the world to ensure that by this time next year, 70% of all people in every country are vaccinated,” he said, adding that would effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic.

He noted 3 billion doses of vaccine have already been distributed and, “it's within the collective power of a few countries to step up and ensure that vaccines are shared.”

Of the vaccine doses given globally, fewer than 2 per cent have been in poorer countries. Although rich countries including Britain, the US, France and Canada have pledged to donate 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines, WHO estimates 11 billion doses are needed to immunise the world.

