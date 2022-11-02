Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen resigns with hopes to form new centrist govt

Denmark PM resigns with hopes to form new centrist govt

Reuters
Reuters, Copenhagen,
  • Nov 02 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 17:27 ist
Denmark's Prime Minister and head of the the Social Democratic Party Mette Frederiksen. Credit: AFP Photo

Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who narrowly won Tuesday's general election, said she had handed in her resignation to the Queen on Wednesday and will begin exploring a coalition across the political middle.

The talks are however expected to be lengthy as both friends and foes of Frederiksen have expressed scepticism of such a coalition, making the outcome uncertain.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate summit

The left-leaning bloc, of which Frederiksen's Social Democratic party is a part, got 90 seats, the slimmest possible majority in the 179-seat parliament, while the right-wing bloc got 72 seats and a newly formed centrist party secured 16.

Frederiksen had campaigned on the need for a broad coalition across the traditional left-right divide, arguing that political unity is needed at a time of international uncertainty.

