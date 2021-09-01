DH Toon | Biden defends Afghan exit as 'best decision'

DH Toon | Biden defends Afghanistan exit as 'best decision for America'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 01 2021, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 06:04 ist

With the final stream of US cargo planes soaring over the peaks of the Hindu Kush, President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise to end America's longest war, one it could not win.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
United States
DH Cartoon
Taliban
Afghanistan
Kabul
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 