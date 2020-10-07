Donald Trump calls Joe Biden 'wacko'

Donald Trump on Wednesday labelled his opponent Joe Biden "wacko" as the president seeks to revive his reelection campaign in the face of weak polling data while he is confined to White House to recover from Covid-19.

"He's been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it," Trump tweeted with a link to a clip of Biden on the campaign trail telling a group of young dancers he wanted to "see them dancing when they're four years older."



He’s been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it. The Lamestream Media is stuck with him and they are just now trying to clean up his act. Notice how all of the bad things, like his very low IQ, are no longer reported? Fake News! #MAGA https://t.co/LU2o2m7CSs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Biden's apparent reference to his ambition to be campaigning for re-election in four years' time was criticized as inappropriate by Fox News.