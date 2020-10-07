Donald Trump calls Joe Biden 'wacko'

Donald Trump calls Joe Biden 'wacko'

  • Oct 07 2020, 21:46 ist
Donald Trump on Wednesday labelled his opponent Joe Biden "wacko" as the president seeks to revive his reelection campaign in the face of weak polling data while he is confined to White House to recover from Covid-19.

"He's been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it," Trump tweeted with a link to a clip of Biden on the campaign trail telling a group of young dancers he wanted to "see them dancing when they're four years older."
 

Biden's apparent reference to his ambition to be campaigning for re-election in four years' time was criticized as inappropriate by Fox News.

