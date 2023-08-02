Donald Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former US president Donald Trump has been indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 US election.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A wrong that was right for the job
Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors
Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee
Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity
3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months
'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'
Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi
AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?