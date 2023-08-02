Donald Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2023, 03:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 03:14 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US president Donald Trump has been indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 US election.

More to follow...

World news
Donald Trump

