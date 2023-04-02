Donald Trump set to speak from Florida after arraignment

Former President Donald Trump will speak in Florida on Tuesday evening, according to a statement from his office on Sunday, in remarks to be made after his expected court appearance in New York City stemming from his historic indictment last week.
Trump is expected to arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed in a New York courthouse on Tuesday afternoon as he becomes the first former president to face criminal charges. The charges follow an investigation into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Also Read | Donald Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'
He plans to fly to New York on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and spend the night at Trump Tower before appearing in court early on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. Trump plans to return to Florida afterward, the source said.
