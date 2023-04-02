Trump set to speak from Florida after arraignment

Donald Trump set to speak from Florida after arraignment

He plans to fly to New York on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 02 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 22:34 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former President Donald Trump will speak in Florida on Tuesday evening, according to a statement from his office on Sunday, in remarks to be made after his expected court appearance in New York City stemming from his historic indictment last week.

Trump is expected to arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed in a New York courthouse on Tuesday afternoon as he becomes the first former president to face criminal charges. The charges follow an investigation into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Also Read | Donald Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'

He plans to fly to New York on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and spend the night at Trump Tower before appearing in court early on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. Trump plans to return to Florida afterward, the source said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Donald Trump
Florida
US news
United States
New York City
World news
Stormy Daniels

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 