Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

There were no immediate reports of major damage

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 26 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 17:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A strong earthquake shook eastern Japan on Friday evening with a magnitude of 6.2, according to public broadcaster NHK, which said there was no tsunami warning.

The temblor struck 1003 GMT, shaking buildings in Tokyo as well as surrounding prefectures, according to local media.

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Earthquake
Japan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Ice apple sellers do brisk business this year

Ice apple sellers do brisk business this year

DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

How Madhwal 'engineered' his way up from 'nets'

How Madhwal 'engineered' his way up from 'nets'

 