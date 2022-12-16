Either we win or world will be destroyed: Putin ally

Either we will win Ukraine war or world would be destroyed: Putin ally

Ukraine has accused Russia of planning a wide-ranging ground offensive early in the New Year, despite recent Russian military setbacks

PTI
PTI, Moscow,
  • Dec 16 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 19:59 ist
A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut on November 8, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine will end by either Moscow winning it or destroying the whole world, Alexander Dugin, described by some as President Vladimir Putin's “brain", has warned.

Ukraine has accused Russia of planning a wide-ranging ground offensive early in the New Year, despite recent Russian military setbacks.

The remarks by Dugin came after Russian forces retreated from the Ukrainian city of Kherson last month, which was dubbed a major setback for Moscow.

In an interview with Hindi-language news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, Dugin said, “So, the war is of multipolar world order against unipolar world order. It’s nothing either about Russia, Ukraine, or Europe; it’s not against the West and the rest; it’s humanity against hegemony".

Read | Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine and in capital Kyiv

When asked about the outcome of the war, Dugin, a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher, said: “There are two possibilities. First, it will end when we (Russians) win. It’s not too easy though. And the second possibility is that this fight will end with the end of the world. Either we win, or the world will be destroyed."

"We won’t accept any other solution at the end of the war except victory," he said recently on the sidelines of an event organised in remembrance of his daughter, who according to him, died at the hands of “Ukrainian terrorists”.

Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the conflict, which has killed thousands of people, and displaced millions more since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week Russia should start withdrawing from his country by Christmas as a step to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Russia has dismissed Zelenskyy's call for troop pullout and asked Kyiv to accept new territorial "realities". 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Russia
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

What's Brewing

Jamia Masjid Srinagar bans men & women sitting together

Jamia Masjid Srinagar bans men & women sitting together

India’s generation without a census

India’s generation without a census

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

 