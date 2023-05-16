Elon Musk finds butter chicken, naan 'insanely good'

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan 'insanely good'

Twitterati went berserk over Musk's liking for Indian food

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 14:45 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP File Photo

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he likes Indian food like butter chicken with naan, which according to one of his subscribers, is "insanely good".

A Musk subscriber/follower by the name Daniel tweeted that "I love basic b**** Indian food, it's so insanely good", while posting a picture of mouth-watering butter chicken with naan and rice.

The Tesla CEO replied: "True." 

The post garnered more than 2.7 million views and more than 20K likes within no time. Even Musk's short reply gained 2.4 million views in a couple of hours.

Twitterati went berserk over Musk's liking for Indian food.

Also Read: Elon Musk tells Tesla staff he must approve all hiring-memo

"That looks like North India on 2nd street (in downtown San Francisco)," posted one Twitter user.

Daniel replied: "It is. North India on the second. I'm sure you can DoorDash it to Twitter".

Another user wrote on his timeline: "Try Jammu's Rajma Chawal."

"Butter Chicken with Naan, nice choice," another wrote.

Several Indian Twitter users pitched for local cuisines, like Hyderabadi biryani, dosa and even home-cooked meals.

"You don't know Indian food till you try home-cooked traditional, ground-from-scratch fare. These hotel and restaurant Indian spreads are a mere scratch on the REAL THING," said a user.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Elon Musk
Twitter
Indian food

Related videos

What's Brewing

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 