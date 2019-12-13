EU leaders at odds over 2050 climate goal

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Dec 13 2019, 10:27am ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2019, 10:58am ist
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference at the European Union Summit at the Europa building in Brussels. Photo by AFP.

European Union leaders were at odds over-committing to climate neutrality by 2050 after five hours of talks in Brussels, diplomatic sources said.

The sources said three key aspects were all up in the air as leaders continued their discussion into dinner: details of the scale and scope of financing earmarked for an economic transition away from fossil fuels, whether nuclear power plants would be eligible and when exactly each country would need to achieve new targets for cutting emissions. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
European Union
Climate Change
Comments (+)
 