EU likely to impose stricter sanctions on Russia

Reuters
Reuters
  • Apr 08 2022, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 23:27 ist

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said the European Union must monitor Russian attempts to circumvent sanctions and impose stricter ones if necessary.

Speaking at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, she said the European Union wanted to raise the price Russia pays for waging war on Ukraine.

