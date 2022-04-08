EU likely to impose stricter sanctions on Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said the European Union must monitor Russian attempts to circumvent sanctions and impose stricter ones if necessary.
Speaking at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, she said the European Union wanted to raise the price Russia pays for waging war on Ukraine.
