EU slams 'indiscriminate' Russian bombing of Ukraine civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier accused Moscow of wanting to 'destroy' the entire eastern region of Donbas

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Apr 18 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 23:02 ist
A view shows a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: Reuters photo

The European Union on Monday condemned the "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine, after deadly strikes hit the western city of Lviv.

"The EU condemns the continued indiscriminate and illegal shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure by Russian armed forces," said a statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

He noted "particularly heavy attacks" in the east and south of Ukraine and the ongoing offensive against the country's second city, Kharkiv.

"Attacks on Lviv and other cities in western Ukraine show that no part of the country is spared from the Kremlin's senseless onslaught," the statement added.

Read | Russia claims strikes on hundreds of targets

Air strikes on Lviv killed at least seven people, officials said. The city had become a refuge for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in areas further east and for foreign diplomats.

Borrell said the EU supported measures to prosecute those suspected of atrocities in the invasion.

"There can be no impunity for war crimes," his statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier accused Moscow of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbas bordering Russia.

He said on Monday that he expected Ukraine would acquire EU member candidate-status within weeks.

But the complex process typically takes years and EU member states are divided on Ukraine's application.

