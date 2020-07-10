'Some degree of aerosol transmission of coronavirus'

Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Jul 10 2020, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 21:36 ist
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Credit: Reuters Photo

The new coronavirus is likely spreading through the air to some degree, the United States' top infectious disease official said on Friday, one day after the World Health Organization changed its guidance on the ways the virus spreads.

"Still some question about aerosol but likely some degree of aerosol," Anthony Fauci, the head of the United States' National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said by video during a panel session at a COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Anthony Fauci

