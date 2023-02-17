FBI's New York computer network hacked, now contained

FBI's New York computer network hacked, now contained

CNN, citing two sources briefed on the matter, said FBI officials believe the incident involved bureau computers used to investigate child sexual exploitation

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 17 2023, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 19:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Computers at the FBI's New York office were hacked in what the agency said was a now-contained isolated incident, CNN reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.

"The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information," the bureau said in a statement to CNN, adding that its investigation of the malicious cyber activity is ongoing. "This is an isolated incident that has been contained."

It was not immediately clear when the cyber incident occurred. One source told CNN the origin of the incident is still being investigated.

Representatives for the Federal Bureau of Investigations could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

CNN, citing two sources briefed on the matter, said FBI officials believe the incident involved bureau computers used to investigate child sexual exploitation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
FBI
United States
hacking

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

 