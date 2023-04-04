Fire guts one of the biggest clothing markets in Bangladesh's Dhaka

A massive fire raced through one of the biggest clothing markets here in the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, officials said.
The fire broke out at the Bangabazar market around 6:10 am but no casualties were reported, officials were quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.
According to Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, 47 units of the fire service are working to control the fire.
The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
The first unit of firefighters reached the scene within two minutes, said Anwarul Islam Dolon, an official in the media department of the Fire Service.
Eyewitnesses said that owners and employees of shops in the market rushed to the spot after hearing the news of the fire. They were seen removing goods from their stores and moving them to a safe location.
Bangabazar, one of the biggest markets in the country, houses clothes stores constructed of tin and wood in its labyrinthine structure.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Five things to know about NATO
DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?
BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts
Kids shun screens for traditional games
‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?
A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt
NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men
Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir
Dog invasion delays start of IPL match
Why is OPEC cutting oil output?