First Pfizer Covid vaccine shot in US will be given in less than 24 hours: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine "in less than 24 hours," after the Food and Drug Administration granted it an emergency use authorisation late Friday.

"The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours," Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

"Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country," he said, adding that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.

"We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line," said Trump. "This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalisations."