Five Manipur cops illegally transporting heroin, Yaba tablets arrested

Five Manipur Police personnel illegally transporting a huge quantity of drugs, including heroin and Yaba tablets, from Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border to state capital Imphal in a police vehicle were arrested on Monday, a statement said.
The drugs were seized and the arrests made during vehicle-checking in Kuraopokpi area on National Highway 102, Kakching Superintendent of Police Shrey Vats said in the statement.
They were travelling to Imphal in a Maruti Gypsy police vehicle, it said.
The arrested people have been identified as Havildar Kh Achouba Singh, Constable Y Dineshwor Singh and Riflemen Th Subhash Chothe, M Premchandra Singh and N Dorendrajit Singh.
A total of 1.33 kg of heroin and over 80,000 Yaba tablets, expected to be worth crores of rupees, were seized.
A cash amount of Rs 80,000 was also seized from one personnel.
The arrested persons have been handed over to Kakching Police for further action.
